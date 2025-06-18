Nepal edge Scotland in thrilling finish at T20 Tri-Nation series clash

Nepal cricketers celebrate the wicket during of the Tri-Series T20I match against Scotland at Glasgow on June 17, 2025. — Cricket Scotland

GLASGOW: Nepal claimed a thrilling two-wicket victory over hosts Scotland in a low-scoring encounter of the T20 Tri-Nation series here at Clydesdale, Glasgow on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 98 runs, Nepal held their nerve to cross the line with just one ball to spare, finishing at 98/8 in 19.5 overs. Opener Kushal Bhurtel anchored the innings with a vital 30 runs.

While Dipendra Singh Airee (14), Basir Ahamad (13) and Kiran Thagunna (10) provided valuable contributions as the middle and lower order wobbled against disciplined Scottish bowling.

Earlier, Scotland put into bat in breezy and overcast conditions, were bundled out for a paltry 97 runs. Only three Scottish batters managed double figures.

Michael Leask top-scored with a fighting 46, while captain Matthew Cross made 15 and Brandon McMullen added 10.

Nepal’s bowlers dominated from the start. Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane starred with an exceptional spell, claiming 4/18 in his four-over quota, including a maiden over.

Karan and Dipendra Singh Airee chipped in with two wickets each, while Lalit Rajbansi bagged one.

Lamichhane’s decisive strikes cleaned up Scotland’s lower order after Karan and Airee dismantled the top and middle order early.

The match witnessed a milestone for Karan, who reached 100 wickets in T20 International cricket, becoming only the second Nepalese bowler after Lamichhane to achieve this feat.

Despite a modest target, Nepal’s chase turned tense in the final overs as Scotland fought back.

Safyaan Sharif dismissed Kiran Thagunna in the last over, leaving Nepal eight down and needing one run from the final two balls.

For his outstanding bowling, Lamichhane was named Player of the match.

Scotland, who had defeated the Netherlands by 39 runs in their opening fixture, will look to bounce back when they face the Dutch again on Wednesday.