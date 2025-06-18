AB de Villiers calls for WTC reform despite South Africa’s triumph

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers (left) chats with Pommie Mbangwa (not pictured) during the first semi-final between Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 at Johannesburg on February 8, 2023.While South Africa's Lungi Ngidi (left) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Steve Smith (not pictured) during second day of the ICC World Test Championship final at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — SA20 / AFP

Former South African captain AB de Villiers on Wednesday called South Africa’s historic ICC Test Championship triumph an emotional milestone for the country, but stressed that more needs to be done.

Reflecting on past disappointments in the British media podcast, De Villiers said South Africans must now believe that this victory can be the beginning of more consistent success at the highest level.

"We've had some very disappointing and sad ends to a lot of campaigns, especially the World Cups, but now it's time to start believing that we can do this more often," De Villiers.

The former captain noted that building momentum in Test cricket will be a challenge due to South Africa’s sparse schedule.

Acknowledging the significance of the Lord’s victory, De Villiers said it would remain a proud memory for the nation despite the lack of immediate follow-up matches.

"[This moment] won't be lost. It was too big and too special for all South Africans — it was a Test match no one will ever forget," he said.

De Villiers urged cricket authorities to address scheduling imbalances in the World Test championship to make the competition fairer for all nations.

"But yes, to a certain extent, something needs to be done. I saw the schedule that came out for the next cycle of the WTC and there is an improvement, but I still feel there's work that needs to be done there to just to get it as consistent as possible and as fair as possible for all Test-playing nations," he added.

South Africa qualified for the recent final despite playing just 12 Tests — the joint-fewest of the nine competing sides — while England played 22 matches. Points percentage rather than total points determined the standings.

Suggesting a possible solution, De Villiers proposed extending the championship cycle to make the system more balanced.

"You want to get to that final feeling like you've played against all these nations," he explained.

"Maybe a four-year cycle would be nice. We've done that in the past with one-day internationals, so why not in Test cricket? It would make sense and it would give the organisers just so much more time to get a really fair, well-balanced system out there."

De Villiers believed the recent victory has reignited fans’ passion for red-ball cricket.

"It's a long time until our next Test match, but there's no doubt it won't be forgotten. I've absolutely no doubt the Proteas have sort of stirred the emotions of the South African cricketing fans and they will patiently wait for that next encounter," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa made history as they won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by beating defending champions Australia by five wickets here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The title victory marked their first since 1998, when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, then known as the Knockout Trophy.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.