England legend James Anderson takes on new leadership role

LONDON: Lancashire on Tuesday confirmed that England legend James Anderson will captain the side in their next two county championship fixtures, stepping into the role while Marcus Harris returns to Australia for the birth of his child.

The 42-year-old will lead Lancashire against Kent in Blackpool from Sunday, marking his first time captaining a professional XI in his storied career.

The veteran fast bowler has featured only once in the championship this season due to a calf injury that sidelined him for six weeks, but he has impressed in the Vitality Blast, taking ten wickets in four matches in his return to T20 cricket after more than a decade.

This makes Anderson Lancashire’s third red-ball captain this summer, with Harris having replaced Keaton Jennings earlier in the season following a poor run of form that also resulted in the departure of head coach Dale Benkenstein.

Lancashire will be looking to revitalise their red-ball campaign under Anderson’s leadership. They currently sit second from bottom in Division Two, with five draws and two losses from seven matches.

However, the team has enjoyed a brighter start in the Vitality Blast, winning four of six games to occupy third place in the North Group.

Following Friday’s Blast fixtures, the competition will pause for two championship rounds. Lancashire will face Kent at home before travelling to Chesterfield to take on Derbyshire.

Alongside Anderson’s leadership, the club will also be bolstered by the availability of Australian overseas players Ashton Turner and Chris Green.

Speaking to international media, Lancashire’s interim head coach Steven Croft expressed hope that under Anderson’s captaincy, Lancashire will perform well.

“Jimmy will lead the side and it is exciting for him and for us,” Croft said.

“He’s only captained once before, and that was in a pre-season T20 game in Dubai, so this will be a proud moment for him. He has so much to offer on and off the field, and his presence as captain is a huge boost for the lads.”

Croft remains optimistic about the team’s prospects despite a challenging start.

“The way I see it and what I’ll say to the team is this is a pivot in the season. We can’t change the seven games that have gone, but we still have seven more to climb the ladder," he said.

"We’re only a few wins away from being right back at the top. This break in the Blast gives us a chance to refocus and push in the right direction.”