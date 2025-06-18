James Anderson opines on Fab Four's comparison with Sachin Tendulkar

England's James Anderson acknowledges crowd's applause during his farewell Test against West Indies at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2024. — AFP

Legendary pacer James Anderson shared his verdict on the comparison between Fab Four and India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar.

An infamous term in world cricket, ‘Fab Four’ has been long associated with India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root and Williamson, who are among the most consistent batters since the last decade.

Meanwhile, England’s all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests, Anderson, during an appearance on a Podcast, was asked to opine on the group’s comparison with batting maestro Tendulkar.

The former pacer, in response, unhesitantly ranked Tendulkar above the Fab Four.

“Just below Tendulkar,” said Anderson in reply when asked about the comparison with Fab Four.

The legendary pacer was then probed about the toughest batter to bowl against between India’s Tendulkar and Kohli.

James Anderson hailed Kohli as the most competitive, highlighting his ability to bounce back and work on his weaknesses.

“I had some success early against Kohli, the first time he came to England in 2014. I really exploited his weakness of outside off-stump, and then the next time I played against him – he had obviously gone back and worked on that – he was totally a different player,” Anderson said.

“He really had taken his game to a different level, made it very difficult for not just me but for bowlers in general. I got him out 4-5 times in the first series and then didn’t get him out in the next I played against him.

“Against Sachin, for example, I didn’t feel like there was that sort of shift in dominance. With Kohli, there was definitely a shift. Found him a very difficult player to bowl at because he had that steely mindset, wanted to get into a battle. He’s very competitive, and after that initial success, it was very difficult to bowl against,” Anderson concluded.