Carlos Alcaraz defeats Adam Walton to reach Queen's Club Championships' last 16

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his round of 32 match against Australia's Adam Walton on June 17, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz outclassed Australia's Adam Walton 6-4, 7-6(4) to qualify for the last 16 of the Queen's Club Championships here at the Andy Murray Arena on Tuesday.

Alcaraz played offensively from the start but was tested by Walton, who showed great skills in the second set.

The Spaniard, however, recovered and won the tiebreak.

Alcaraz was meant to take on compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but withdrew due to illness which created a possibility for Walton to play against the French Open champion as he warms up for his Wimbledon title defence.

The 2023 Queen's Club champion was taken aback upon realising that he would face Adam after warm-up, who had already played some matches before this one. He lauded the Australian for playing 'great tennis'.

"I realised that I was going to play against Adam after my warm-up... He has played a few matches already before this one. I think he played really great tennis," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz then admitted that he felt great after the victory and upon grasscourt return but knew that he would struggle a little bit.

"It surprised me a little bit. So I knew that I was going to struggle a little bit today, but just really happy to get the win.

"I feel super happy to be back on grass. It is a special surface, a special place to me."

Alcaraz will next face compatriot Jaume Munar in pre quarter-finals on Thursday.