Kylian Mbappe skips Madrid training session for Club World Cup campaign opener

An undated picture of Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe. — Reuters

MIAMI GARDENS: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe missed a training session on Tuesday ahead of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener against Saudi Pro League's Al Hilal, scheduled to be played here at the Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday.

According to reports within international media, Mbappe had been suffering from fever.

The 26-year-old was one of the most successful Real Madrid players last season, scoring 43 goals in all competitions.

Mbappe's absence from a training session fuelled the concerns surrounding the suitability of the conditions as some players and coaches have already complained about excessive heat.

Midfielder Dani Ceballos labelled that heat as counterproductive but emphasised that they are training their bodies accordingly to excel in challenging conditions.

"The truth is that the heat is counterproductive at times, but for our opponents too," Ceballos said.

"We're training at these times, and we want to be 'comfortable' within that discomfort."

Notably, Madrid have bolstered their lineup by adding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen after the last season saw them finishing second in LaLiga and getting eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals.

The tournament would also formally start Xabi Alonso's reign as Real Madrid coach after Carlo Ancelotti left the team on May 25.

Real Madrid defender Huijsen described Alonso as a 'good coach' with clear ideas.

"A good coach with clear ideas," Huijsen said.

"Everyone knows what he has been, and what he is.

"As a coach he's accomplished great things, and as a player the same. We're all excited."