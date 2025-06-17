Premier League fixture list to be unveiled on Wednesday

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson (center) with teammates celebrates after winning Premier league on April 27, 2025. — Reuters

The new Premier League season 2025/26 fixtures list, comprising 2,036 matches, will be announced on Wednesday.

The development came after the league expressed commitment to give at least 60 hours of rest between matches over the festive period and also to not schedule any match on Christmas Eve.

The Premier League stated that the schedule takes almost 18 months to be planned, which includes deliberation of travelling, policing and scheduling clashes between the teams.

League's fixture planner Glenn Thompson explained the process of finalising the schedule, stating he gets the playing dates at the start of the year.

He further shared that computers are used after getting the composition of each division.

"For me it is at the start of the year when I get the playing dates from the Premier League," Thompson said.

"We [with the computer] start when we know the composition of each division, so after the last Football League playoff. We place each club in a pairing grid, which defines the dates they will be at home," he added.

He further explained that the computer knows which clubs are at home and away, so it mixes randomly to schedule matches accordingly.

"For every date in the season, the fixture computer knows which clubs are at home and who are away and then it will mix them up randomly to determine the matches," Thompson added.

Thompson then went on to emphasise that they can not satisfy everyone and also that there would be compromises across all clubs.

"You can't satisfy everyone. It's a compromise across all clubs; you can't do anything to favour any one club.

"There are 2,036 matches across the Premier League and Football League over a nine-month period, and the ideal solution is to ensure that those matches can all be played when scheduled."