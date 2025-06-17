Pakistan make triumphant start to AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup

Pakistan players celebrate winning their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup match against Philippines at the Manama's Isa bin Rashid Hall in Isa Town, Bahrain on June 17, 2025. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan opened their AVC Men's Volleyball Nations Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over the Philippines on Tuesday at Manama's Isa bin Rashid Hall.

The match scores were 25-18, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22.

Pakistan established early dominance, winning the first two sets comfortably before the Philippines responded in the third. The fourth set saw both teams trade points before Pakistan pulled away to secure the win.

The victory gives Pakistan an early advantage in the three-team Pool C that also includes Chinese Taipei.

For Pakistan, Murad Khan, Mussawar Khan and Afaq Khan were key players as they all earned 14 points each for the team.

Statistically, Pakistan held advantages in attack points (48-45) and blocks (14-13), while the Philippines edged service points (4-3). Pakistan converted 28 opponent errors into points compared to the Philippines' 15 points off Pakistani mistakes.

Pakistan will play next group match against Chinese Taipei on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, and President PVF, Sohail Khawar Mir, congratulated the team on this victorious start.

"Today's victory is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. We are proud of our boys and wish them continued success in the tournament," said Chairman Yaqoob.

President Mir echoed similar sentiments, saying, "This win is a great beginning to the campaign, and we expect the team to build on this momentum. Our best wishes are with the team, and we hope they will make the nation proud.