Pakistan come from behind to edge Tajikistan in Billie Jean King Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan defeated Tajikistan 2-1 in their Group A tie of the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Zone Group III on Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Despite an early setback in the opening singles match, Pakistan bounced back strongly to claim the tie.

Amna Ali Qayum, playing the first singles rubber, was forced to retire after an injury in the deciding set against Tajikistan’s Anisa Yakhyaeva after leading early in the match. The final score was 6-1, 5-7, 0-1 (retired), giving Tajikistan a 1-0 lead.

Amna was leading 2nd set 5-3 after winning the first set 6-1 when she got injured, she decided to complete the match but withdrew in the third set.

However, Ushna Suhail leveled the tie with a commanding straight-sets win over Saiyora Rajabalieva, 6-3, 6-1, in the second singles match.

In the deciding doubles rubber, Ushna Suhail partnered with Meheq Khokhar to deliver a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over the Tajik pair of Yakhyaeva and Sumaya Tukhtaeva, sealing the tie 2-1 in Pakistan’s favor.

The result boosts Pakistan’s hopes of advancing in the tournament with their next match scheduled against Turkmenistan on Thursday.