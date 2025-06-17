Ravi Shastri predicts India’s playing XI for first England Test

India players celebrate winning their first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 25, 2024. — AFP

Former head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday, shared his India playing XI for the first Test of the five-match series against England, scheduled to be played at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds from June 20.

The two-time World Test Championship (WTC) runners-up are all set to embark on a new era under the leadership of Shubman Gill and following the retirements of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India will start their WTC 2025-27 campaign with a challenging tour to England, who are ranked second in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings.

Meanwhile, Shastri, while speaking with Crystal Arnold on The ICC Review, opined on what should be the visitors’ XI for the series opener in Leeds.

To ensure a left-right combination at the top of the order, Shastri picked Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul to open the proceedings, with youngster Sai Sudharsan to follow.

“It would be (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, and with him will be KL. Rahul, because I think this is a big tour for him. He's the most experienced of the batsmen,” Shastri began as he listed his side.

“He opened last time when India toured England, got a hundred, (and) had a good tour. So I would hope for him to open the innings.

“Three, I'll go with the youngster, Sai Sudarshan.

“Whatever I've seen of him, he's very impressive. This will be good exposure for him, this tour.”

He then backed India’s newly-appointed Test captain to bat at number four, followed by Karun Nair, who also has experience in county cricket, while wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant at six.

“In all probability, depending on what current form is, it'll be Karun Nair. He bats at five, it's a long time since he played for India. Six will be (Rishabh) Pant,” Shastri continued.

“I think he (Nair) has worked really hard. He's just worked his way back into the side. The number of runs he's got in first-last cricket is incredible.

“And I met him during an IPL game. I said, ‘don't just bang the door. Just kick it down and make your way in and walk into that side’. And I think he's done just that. Just the number of runs that he's got has made the selectors look in that direction and give him a place.”

Ravi Shastri unhesitantly picked Ravindra Jadeja at seven, India’s front-line spinner, while he argued that the decision between Prasidh Krishna and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for the number eight slot could be condition-dependent.

He then picked Shardul Thakur over Nitish Kumar Reddy in India’s fast-bowling attack, which would feature experienced Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Ravi Shastri’s India Playing XI for first England Test:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh.