Islam Makhachev’s coach eyes Kamaru Usman showdown

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Islam Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez believes that there are chances of a fight against Kamaru Usman in the future.

Kamaru Usman returned to the win column after more than three years, securing his first victory in the main event of UFC Fight Night over Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision on Saturday.

After the contest, Usman also made it clear that he is interested in making a move to the UFC welterweight championship, where Jack Della Maddalena is the current holder, while Islam Makhachev is also looking to move up to 170 pounds – probably getting an immediate title shot in the process.

Usman has already said that he is interested in a showdown with Makhachev. Now, Islam’s coach Mendez has suggested that they would also be considering the challenge.

“Possible,” Mendez said. “It depends what the UFC thinks. I think Shavkat needs to be considered. Also Ian Garry, Belal Muhammad, too, if he wants to be back in the picture. Who knows? This division, the welterweight division, has become the hotbed for the UFC at the present time, in my opinion.

“There’s so many marquee fights they can make from there. Let’s see what they want to do.”

Mendez further said that the welterweight division is full of dangerous contenders and the biggest of them is Della Maddalena.

“[Usman’s] right in line with JDM, 100 percent. I think all those guys are really trouble for everybody. Shavkat, Ian Garry, there’s so many guys in that division that Islam hasn’t fought either. So it’s one of those exciting things to be in, but we need to get by JDM first. He’s not going to be an easy fight as it is,” Mendez concluded.