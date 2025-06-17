Chris Eubank Jr to appear before BBBofC over sauna use

Chris Eubank Jr reacts during his middleweight fight against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

Chris Eubank Jr to appear before the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) in July to answer about his use of sauna ahead of his fight against Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr defeated Benn last April with 116-112 points and remained under medical care for 36 hours, having suffered from dehydration.

Eubank was fined £375,000 after he missed weight but was within the 10lb rehydration limit on the fight day.

BBBofC's General Secretary Robert Smith admitted that the board had been made aware of the possibility of Eubank's use of sauna to cut weight.

Smith further revealed that the board will make a decision after investigating Eubank about the alleged use of sauna.

"We need to establish exactly what the situation is. I want to find out the dates when it was all done," Smith said.

"He's been called in by the Southern Arena Council. He will come in at the beginning of July and tell them what the truth is and then they'll make a decision."

The BBBofC has rules that ban the use of saunas for weight loss in boxing and last Saturday Adam Azim's opponent Eliot Chavez was pulled from the fight after he used the banned suit to make weight.

Smith further revealed that the BBBofC's decision depends on Eubank's statement as the doctors will provide their opinion and the council will decide what should be the consequences.

"Let's just see what the man has to say. There will be doctors there etc and the council will consider it and decide what action they need to take," Smith said.