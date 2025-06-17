'Cristiano Ronaldo loan move to Al-Hilal makes no sense,' says Esteve Calzada

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal during Saudi Pro League's match against Al Okhdood in Riyadh on January 9, 2025. — Reuters

The chief executive of Al-Hilal Esteve Calzada said that a loan move for Cristiano Ronaldo before the FIFA Club World Cup would have been ‘completely counter-intuitive’.

Al-Hilal were speculated with a possible deal for Ronaldo after FIFA introduced an additional transfer window earlier this month. But when asked if they came close to a move for the forward, Esteve Calzada denied the rumours.

"We normally don't comment on players' situations, particularly because our name is always put out there, when a player or an agent wants to negotiate a better deal with his club, or is trying to move out,” Calzada said.

"It's been a very weird transfer window, it's a very short period of time. You don't want to take a decision thinking about this tournament that then you have to carry on with for the next two or three years.

"As much as I respect Ronaldo as a huge player, as we all recognise he is, it's certainly completely counter-intuitive that you bring the biggest player of your biggest opponent to play with you. Even more when it's only for three to four weeks.”

The Portuguese’s contract at Al-Nassr is set to expire at the end of June and he is yet to sign a deal.

However, following Portugal’s sensational win over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final Ronaldo hinted that he would stay at Al Nassr.

"Future? Nothing will change. Al Nassr? Yes," Ronaldo told reporters after the match where Portugal defeated holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw.

The 40-year-old forward joined Al-Nassr back in 2022, Ronaldo ended the season as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. However, his club finished in third with 70 points with Champions Al Ittihad leading the table with 83 points while Al Hilal on second with 75 points in a 34-match league.