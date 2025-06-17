Rhea Ripley reacts to Liv Morgan’s injury

This collage shows WWE superstars Rhea Riple (left) and Liv Morgan. — WWE

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) women’s world champion Rhea Ripley on on Monday, commented on fierce rival Liv Morgan’s injury, calling out fans for their 'disgusting behaviour'.

On the June 16 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, one of the Women's Tag Team Champions Morgan suffered a legitimate shoulder injury, which cast doubts over his ongoing and upcoming feuds as well as the title reign.

Morgan faced Kairi Sane in a singles match at the recent episode of Raw and in the early phase of the match, the former approached Sane, down on her knees.

Sane performed a single-leg takedown on Morgan, who fell abruptly on the mat and injured her right shoulder. She yelled in pain immediately after taking the bump and rolled out of the ring as the referee barred Sane from performing another move.

The show went into a commercial break and upon coming back, seasoned commentator Michael Cole announced that Morgan had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury and the match was called off.

According to international media, Morgan was evaluated backstage and the WWE was waiting to learn the severity of her injury and is yet to update on her potential return.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan’s one of the biggest rivals in the company, Rhea Ripley came out for the former’s aid and urged fans to stop celebrating an injury.

“PSA. Don’t celebrate an injury. Disgusting behavior. Don’t be like them,” Ripley wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

For the unversed, Morgan and Ripley remained involved heated feud last year, centred around the WWE Women’s World Championship and the loyalty of Dominik Mysterio.