Keven Lerena predicts Usyk-Dubois bout to be '50-50'

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram

South African professional boxer Kevin Lerena has predicted the Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk upcoming rematch scheduled for July 19 to be '50-50'.

Ahead of his fight with Lawrence Okolie on the same card, Lerena, who lost to Dubois by TKO when they fought back in December 2022, speaking in an interview said that both fighters are one of the greatest of the present era and it is going to be a 50-50 fight.

“It’s a 50-50 fight. You might get that a lot, people saying it’s a 50-50. One is an extremely powerful concussive puncher. He’s got a good jab and he’s confidence is at an all-time high. And one is a magician, probably one of the greatest boxers, technicians of our era,” Lerena said.

“If Daniel can’t hurt Oleksandr in the first 6-8 rounds, I think Usyk wins convincingly. But having said that, I think Daniel will be very dangerous for the first half of the fight.

“Not to say Daniel will fade, but I think Usyk becomes harder to fight once he finds his rhythm and his range, whereas Daniel is very dangerous earlier on. He can hit you and he can hurt you and he has a nice, authoritative jab. Usyk needs to take that away and utilise that to counter punch him, but it’s truly 50-50.”

Usyk and Dubois first fought in August 2023, where the former came out victorious in Poland with the ninth-round KO, when he dropped Dubois twice, but the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was called low by the officials.