Shanto, Rahim’s tons lift Bangladesh in first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh´s Mushfiqur Rahim (right) celebrates after scoring a century with Najmul Hossain Shanto during the first day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 17, 2025. — AFP

GALLE: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and experienced Mushfiqur Rahim scored unbeaten centuries to put the visitors in a commanding position on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka here at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

Shanto’s decision to bat first paid dividends as they racked up 292/3 at the conclusion of the first day, with him and wicketkeeper batter Rahim unbeaten at the crease.

The touring side, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as right-handed opener Anamul Haque fell for a 10-ball duck in the fifth over with just five runs on the board.

Mominul Haque then joined Shadman Islam for a brief 34-run partnership before Tharindu Rathnayake dismissed both of them in his successive overs to reduce Bangladesh to 45/3.

Haque made 29 off 33 deliveries with the help of four boundaries, while Islam could muster 14 from 53 balls.

Following the slump, Rahim joined skipper Shanto in the middle and the duo turned the game on its head with an astounding partnership.

Shanto and Rahim added an unbeaten 247 runs for the fourth wicket, with both scoring anchoring centuries.

At the stumps on the opening day, Shanto was unbeaten on 136 off 260 deliveries, studded with 14 fours and a six, while Rahim had made 105 not out from 186 balls, featuring five boundaries.

For Sri Lanka, Rathnayake bagged two wickets, while Fernando could pick up one.