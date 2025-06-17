Aryna Sabalenka apologises to Coco Gauff

Aryna Sabalenka on Tuesday apologised for ‘unprofessional’ comments she made after losing French Open final to Coco Gauff earlier in June saying ‘she let her emotions get the better of her’.

Sabalenka lost to Gauff in a three-set Roland Garros final, in which the American rallied from a set down to clinch her first French Open title.

After the match Sabalenka called the match as ‘the worst final’ she has ever played and said that she believes Iga Swiatek would have defeated Gauff if she played the American instead.

“If Iga would won against me the other day, I think she would go out and she would get the win. Yeah, it just hurts,” Sabalenka said in Paris.

Sabalenka now in a new statement admitted that her behaviour was unprofessional and stated that she regrets what she said back then.

“That was just completely unprofessional of me. I let my emotions get the better of me,” Sabalenka said.

“I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life.

“I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is, the world is watching. I get a lot more hate for what I did than other people.”

The World number one further said that it took her a while to revisit and understand.

“I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference. It took me a while to revisit it, to approach it with open eyes, and to understand. I realised a lot about myself,” Sabalenka stated.