MLB: Shohei Ohtani shines as Dodgers Defeat Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out in the sixth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Jun 16, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Shohei Ohtani delivered a strong offensive performance, collecting two hits and driving in two runs to help the Los Angeles Dodgers secure a 6-3 victory over the San Diego Padres in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

Ohtani’s much-anticipated pitching debut for the Dodgers had a few hiccups, as he threw 28 pitches in a single inning, gave up two hits, and allowed one earned run (ER). Despite the brief struggle on the mound, his contribution at the plate made a significant impact.

The Dodgers capitalised on Padres’ starter Dylan Cease, tagging the right-hander for eight hits and six earned runs, though he still managed to record nine strikeouts.

Max Muncy also chipped in with two RBIs and a run, while Will Smith scored once and Mookie Betts added an RBI. Smith highlighted the team’s strong start at the plate.

“We just started collecting hits,” Smith said. “We got on base, soft contact, balls fell in the outfield. We took good at-bats and got a couple of big hits.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts expressed satisfaction with the overall performance, emphasising that the team’s offense wasn’t hampered by Ohtani’s brief pitching workload.

“Overall, just a really positive day for us,” Roberts said. “Today I don’t think the pitching affected his offense. Tomorrow will be pretty telling as far as fatigue, but I thought overall, it was pretty exciting.”

For the Padres, Manny Machado drove in two runs, while Gavin Sheets and Fernando Tatís Jr. each added a run.

With the win, the Dodgers improved their record to 3-1 against the Padres in the season series.