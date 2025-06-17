Goldberg sets retirement bout against Gunther at Saturday night’s main event

Monday Night Raw witnessed a seismic moment as WWE Hall of Famer and former World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg made a shocking return, confronting reigning champion Gunther to the delight of a roaring crowd at the Resch Center.

After an eight-month hiatus from WWE programming, the 58-year-old icon appeared on the June 16th episode, signaling what will likely be his final in-ring appearance.

Goldberg had previously announced in early 2024 that he would retire this year, and anticipation among fans had been building ever since.

Gunther, holding court in the ring and boasting about his reign as a double world champion, was interrupted mid-promo by the unmistakable entrance theme of Goldberg.

The crowd erupted as the veteran powerhouse stormed to the ring.





After Gunther acknowledged the audience, Goldberg snatched the microphone and laid down the challenge — a one-on-one match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will mark Goldberg's last match, bringing closure to a heated rivalry that began nearly a year ago.

The origins of this feud trace back to October 2023, when Gunther disrespected Goldberg during an altercation involving WWE executive Triple H.

That incident ignited a grudge that has simmered over time, with tensions rising after a recent confrontation between the two in Atlanta that reportedly involved Goldberg’s family.

“I came out here to congratulate you,” Goldberg said, addressing Gunther in the ring. “I’m proud of all you’ve accomplished. But we both know things didn’t end well in Atlanta. You crossed a line — and I’m going to finish this, right there, where it started.”

Ending his declaration with his iconic catchphrase, Goldberg looked Gunther in the eye and said: “You’re mine… because you’re next.”

Goldberg’s illustrious career began in 1997, and he quickly rose to stardom, earning Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year in 1998.

His achievements include a WCW World Heavyweight Championship reign, two United States Championships, a WWE Universal Championship (twice), and a World Tag Team Championship alongside Bret Hart.