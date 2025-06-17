Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca calls empty stadium at FIFA Club World Cup ‘strange’

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca before the match at Wroclaw Stadium in Wroclaw on May 28, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca called the environment of Mercedes-Benz Stadium ‘strange’ because of the lack of fans during the Blues 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC in a FIFA Club World Cup match.

The attendance during the match was just 22,137 in a 71,000-capacity stadium, on Monday afternoon in the United States.

Maresca called the lack of fans in the stadium ‘strange’ but also said that as a professional the team have to adapt to the situation.

"I think the environment was a bit strange, the stadium was almost empty, not full," Maresca said.

"We are professional and we have to adapt to the situation, to the environment. You have to adapt when you play with a full stadium. You have to adapt when the stadium is not full but it doesn't matter," he added.

Major League Soccer club LAFC’s hometown Los Angeles is 2,000 miles (3,220 km) away from Atlanta.

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo said that right now is not the time to discuss these things, opinion should be made after the tournament.

"it's kind of different each game you look at and I don't think we should be talking about this right now. I think we should wait until the end of the tournament to make a more complete summary of what was going on and opinion of it as a whole as opposed to right now and one game," Cherundolo said.

Chelsea and Flamengo are levelled at the top of the group D after the Brazilians defeated Esperance de Tunis 2-0.