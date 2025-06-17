Which two teams will Pakistan not face in the ICC WTC 2025–27 cycle?

Pakistan players wait for DRS decision during the second Test against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on January 26, 2025. - AFP

The complete schedule for Pakistan’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 cycle has been unveiled, featuring 13 Test matches across six series over the next two years.

However, Pakistan will not face arch-rivals India or powerhouse Australia during this cycle — two of the top-ranked sides in Test cricket.

Notably, Pakistan last played a Test series against India in 2007, and the much-anticipated clash between the two sides remains absent once again due to prevailing political and bilateral tensions.

According to the schedule, Pakistan will play three Test series at home and three away. The home fixtures will include two-Test series against South Africa, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand.

On the road, Pakistan are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and the West Indies for two Tests each, followed by a three-Test tour of England in August–September 2026.

Although the absence of India and Australia may appear to ease Pakistan’s route on paper, the team’s recent form in the longest format raises concerns.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the table in the previous WTC cycle (2023–25), winning just five of their 14 matches.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to adopt a format-specific squad policy, but the team still awaits the appointment of a full-time Test captain and head coach — a key leadership gap ahead of the new cycle.

Pakistan will kick off their WTC 2025–27 campaign with a home series against South Africa in October–November 2025.

This will be followed by away tours to Bangladesh in March 2026, the West Indies, and England. The cycle will conclude with home series against Sri Lanka in November 2026 and New Zealand in March 2027.

The WTC 2025–27 officially begins on June 17 with the opening Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium.

Pakistan's 2025-27 WTC schedule