MLB: Nolan Schanuel stars as Angels down Yankees

New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (First from right) takes the ball out of play after Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (Centre) triples during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium in Bronx on June 16, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Nolan Schanuel's double in the 11th inning helped the Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees 1-0 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) match here at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Schanuel delivered a game-changing hit to the opposite field off Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1), allowing automatic runner Christian Moore to score.

The Yankees had a chance to tie or win in the bottom half, with the bases loaded but Hunter Strickland retired Anthony Volpe on one pitch to end the game. After Aaron Judge was intentionally walked for the second time, Cody Bellinger advanced automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt to third on a flyball to the right field warning track.

Goldschmidt tried to score by reaching home plate but he was thrown out by Moore. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. kept the inning going with an infield hit.

Ryan Zeferjahn (4-1) pitched a hitless 10th after Kenley Jansen kept the game scoreless in the ninth.

The defeat marked the Yankees season-high fourth straight and were 1-for-18 with runners in scoring position.

New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 in his season debut after missing the first 70 games with inflammation in both elbows.

José Soriano pitched seven innings for Angels allowing seven hits one walk and struck out six.

Meanwhile, New York starter Clarke Schmidt pitched seven and two third innings permitting four hits and striking out three.

Schmidt allowed singles to two of the first three hitters when Zach Neto and Trout reached. After Trout's hit, he retired 16 straight before Schanuel singled when Cody Bellinger was unable to make a sliding catch in left field.

Schmidt then retired seven straight until Moore tripled to right field for his first career hit.

Yankees’ Will Warren will start against Angels’ Kyle Hendricks on Tuesday night.