Noor Zaman, Nasir Iqbal advance to pre-quarters at Asian Squash Championships

Pakistan squash stars Noor Zaman (left) and Nasir Iqbal after winning their Asian Individual Squash Championship clash against Aaron-Jon Widjaja Liang and Jaegin Yoo in Sarawak, Malaysia on June 17, 2025. — Pakistan Squash Federation

Pakistan’s top squash players, Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal, made a strong start to their campaigns at the 2025 Asian Individual Squash Championships, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals with commanding performances in Kuching, Malaysia.

After receiving byes in the opening round, both players lived up to their seedings with dominant displays in the Round of 32.

Fifth-seeded Noor Zaman overcame Singapore’s Aaron-Jon Widjaja Liang in four games, winning 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-3 to book his spot in the last 16. He will now face local favorite Joachim Chuah in the next round.

Seventh seed Nasir Iqbal produced a clinical performance against South Korea’s Jaejin Yoo, securing a straight-games victory with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-4.

He is set to face either Malaysia’s Wasern Low or Hong Kong China's Lai Cheuk Nam in the pre-quarterfinals.

The victories signal a promising start for Pakistan in the individual segment of the championship, which runs from June 17 to 21.

With the competition heating up, both Noor and Nasir will aim to maintain their momentum and push for deep runs in the knockout stages, as they target Pakistan’s tenth individual title in the tournament’s history.

Following the singles competition, the duo will turn their attention to the Asian Team Squash Championships, also set to take place in Kuching from June 23 to 26.

Pakistan has been drawn in Group B, alongside the Philippines, Singapore, and South Korea. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.