ICC considers four-day Tests for smaller nations in 2027-29 WTC cycle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is reportedly set to approve four-day Test matches for lower-ranked cricketing nations during the 2027–29 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, while traditional five-day Tests will continue for marquee teams like India, Australia, and England.

According to reports, the ICC is contemplating the introduction of four-day Tests to provide smaller nations with more opportunities to play longer series. This comes amid concerns that the current five-day format limits the number of Tests that can be scheduled.

In the upcoming 2025–27 WTC cycle, 19 out of 27 series consist of only two Tests, highlighting scheduling challenges.

Discussions on the matter reportedly took place during the recent WTC final at Lord’s, where ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed support for the four-day format.

However, high-profile series involving England, Australia, and India — such as the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the newly introduced Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy — will retain the five-day format.

"During discussions last week at the WTC final at Lord's, the ICC chair, Jay Shah, is understood to have expressed his support for four-day Tests, with a view to sanctioning them in time for the 2027-29 WTC cycle," a report in 'The Guardian' newspaper said.

"England, Australia and India would still be permitted to schedule five-Test series of five-day matches for the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, the first iteration of which begins with the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Friday."

The ICC initially approved four-day Tests in 2017 for bilateral series. England has previously played such matches, including one against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge and earlier fixtures against Ireland in 2019 and 2023.

The report noted that many smaller nations are hesitant to host Test matches due to the time and financial resources required. However, shifting to a four-day format could allow a three-Test series to be completed in under three weeks — making it more feasible.

To compensate for the reduced match duration, four-day Tests would mandate extended playing hours, with a minimum of 98 overs per day instead of the standard 90.

South Africa's limited Test schedule, despite their dramatic WTC 2025 final win over Australia at Lord’s last week, has further underscored the need for reform and brought renewed attention to the issue.

Only a few series in the next WTC cycles will feature more than two Tests. Five-match series will be restricted to just three marquee contests: the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in England (2025), the Ashes in Australia (2025–26), and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (2027).

The proposed four-day format could benefit nations like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies by allowing them to fit three-match Test series into otherwise crowded schedules.

For instance, Sri Lanka is currently slated to play only four Tests in all of 2025, while South Africa will not host a traditional Boxing Day Test this year.

The next WTC cycle begins on Tuesday, June 17, with the opening Test between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium in Sri Lanka.