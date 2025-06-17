NBA Finals: Jalen Williams leads Thunder victory over Pacers in Game 5

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Centre) and forward Chet Holmgren (second from right) celebrate against the Indiana Pacers in game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City on June 16, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Jalen Williams delivers a stellar performance to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder on the verge of title after beating the Indiana Pacers 120-109 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals here at Paycom Centre on Monday.

Williams' career-playoff-high 40 points performance which included four assists and six rebounds moved the Thunder within one game of the franchise's first championship since moving to Oklahoma City.

Williams scored 13 points in the all-important third quarter and then added 11 more in the fourth to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

While much of the postgame focus went to Williams, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also helped with 31 points laced with 10 assists and two rebounds.

The Thunder outscored the Pacers in the first quarter with 32-22 and extended their lead to 14 before heading to the third with 27-23 in the second quarter.

The Pacers tried to make a comeback in the third with 34-28, cutting the deficit to eight but the Thunder were good enough to seal the deal with a 33-30 fourth quarter in their favour.

The Thunder scored 32 points off Indiana's 23 turnovers. Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said that the team needs to improve in this area of the game.

"That's the game. We've got to do a heck of a lot better there," Carlisle said.

Indiana has averaged 18 turnovers in its three Finals losses.

Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 28 points on nine of 15 shooting, while one of the cornerstones of the franchise, Tyrese Haliburton, looked in pain, scoring just four points.

Haliburton left the game late in the second quarter with tightness in his lower right leg but returned shortly with a wrap on the leg.

Pacers coach Carlisle said Haliburton is not 100 per cent but he might play the next game.

"He's not 100 percent. It's pretty clear. But I don't think he's going to miss the next game. We were concerned at halftime, and he insisted on playing," Carlisle said.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday in Indianapolis.