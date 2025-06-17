Pakistani Baseball star Lance Khan dies in Houston car crash

An undated picture of Pakistan's Baseball star Lance Khan (left). - X

HOUSTON: Lance Khan, a rising star in Pakistani baseball and a standout college player in the United States, tragically passed away at the age of 21 following a car accident.

Khan, who represented Pakistan in the 2023 Lincoln Cup, was regarded as one of the most promising talents in the national baseball program.

As the Pakistan Baseball Federation continues its efforts to elevate the sport’s profile in the country, Khan was seen as a beacon of hope for the future.

A product of Lamar Little League, Khan went on to play collegiate baseball at the University of St. Thomas (UST), where he quickly made his mark. His talent, determination, and positive spirit earned him admiration both on and off the field.

UST Baseball paid tribute to Khan on their official social media platform, X, sharing a heartfelt message:

"You will be with us forever, 4. Your infectious attitude and love for your teammates is something that can’t be taught. Your voice will echo in the dugout for eternity. We love you, Lance. Rest easy."

President of the Pakistan Baseball Federation, Fakhar Shah, also expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

"He was one of the brightest talents we had. His international appearances brought new energy and optimism to the sport in Pakistan."

Khan's journey was marked by resilience. He had recently overcome a battle with cancer and returned to the field with the same passion that defined his early years in the game.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Khan family with funeral and memorial expenses.

The car accident also injured one of Khan’s longtime friends, who is expected to recover.

Tributes have since poured in from teammates, coaches, and friends in both Pakistan and the United States, honoring a young athlete whose impact extended far beyond the diamond.