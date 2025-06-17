Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem joins Forbes Asia list

Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan holds his country's flag up in celebration after the Men's Javelin Throw Final on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 08, 2024 in Paris. — AFP

Pakistan’s star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem — who created history by winning the country’s first-ever individual Olympic gold medal on Monday earned another major accolade, a place on the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ South Asia list for 2025.

The prestigious annual list by Forbes recognises the region’s most influential young leaders, innovators and changemakers.

Nadeem’s inclusion highlights not only his record-breaking athletic feats but also his rising cultural impact across South Asia.

The 28-year-old became the first Pakistani track-and-field athlete to receive this honour — a milestone for Pakistani athletics on the global stage.

Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics.

The historic feat earned him Pakistan’s first individual Olympic gold medal and ended a medal drought of over three decades.

Forbes described his performance as a 'stunning show' and hailed him as a trailblazer for South Asian athletes.

Continuing his golden streak, Nadeem recently won another gold medal at the Asian Athletics Championships, further solidifying his reputation as one of the world’s top javelin throwers.

He has clinched five gold medals in major competitions so far, cementing his place among the elite in the sport.

Nadeem joins an impressive list of international sporting figures on Forbes’ ‘30 Under 30’, including Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown and Indian chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju.

Nadeem first shot to fame with his gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and he followed it up with a silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

He has won four golds, one silver and four bronze medals in various events so far, including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games and Asian U20 Championships.

Now, he’s heading to England to train for the World Athletics Championships in September, the only big competition where he hasn’t struck gold yet.