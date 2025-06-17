FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea thump Los Angeles FC as Liam Delap makes debut

Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez (First from right) celebrates scoring their second goal with Liam Delap (First from left) and Cole Palmer (Centre) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on June 16, 2025. — Reuters

ATLANTA: Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez each scored goals and Liam Delap made his debut as Chelsea defeated Los Angeles FC 2-0 in their opener at the FIFA Club World Cup here at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Neto put Chelsea in front in the 34th minute when he received a perfect downfield pass from Nicolas Jackson before sending defender Ryan Hollingshead to the ground with a fake and drilling the ball into the back of the net.

The debutant Delap also contributed with an assist in the 79th minute sending a beautiful cross to Fernandez, who finished with a left-footed shot past goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from a few yards out.

Chelsea dominated the opposition with 65.3 per cent ball possession in the game and tallying 17 shots, while Los Angeles finished with seven.

Robert Sanchez finished with four saves to Lloris' three, and Chelsea had seven corner kicks to Los Angeles' one.

Chelsea held possession for nearly 66 per cent of the first half while totalling nine shots to Los Angeles' one.

Los Angeles also had some chances, with Denis Bouanga getting a golden opportunity to even the score in the 57th minute, but Sanchez stopped the attempt from the left of the box.

Chelsea to face Flamengo in Philadelphia on Friday, while LAFC will play ES Tunis later that day in Nashville.

Meanwhile, Flamengo beatdown Esperance Sportive de Tunis 2-0 at Philadelphia as Giorgian de Arrascaeta and Luiz Araujo scored and Jorginho had an assist.

Furthermore, Argentine club Boca Juniors held a 2-2 draw with Portuguese side Benfica.