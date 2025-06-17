‘Willing to give my blood for this team’: says Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada of South Africa poses with the ICC World Test Championship Mace after Day Four of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket on June 14, 2025 in London, England. - ICC

LONDON: South African fast-bowling ace Kagiso Rabada delivered both with the ball and in spirit during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, crediting mental resilience and team unity for their historic victory.

"There are normally two voices in your head, the one that doubts and the one that believes. The second is the one that we keep feeding, especially in big moments like this, the World Test Championship final," Rabada told reporters at Lord's.

"That's why you saw the performances you saw. It's a testament to our team this season," he added.

In a tense five-day encounter that spanned 10 gripping sessions, South Africa started strong by bowling out Australia for 212. However, they stumbled to 138 all out in their first innings, surrendering the advantage.

A critical second-innings bowling display turned the tide again, with South Africa reducing Australia to 73 for 7 at one stage. Though Australia recovered to post 282, it was still a manageable target on a flattening pitch.

Head coach Shukri Conrad praised the bowling unit—and Rabada in particular—for setting up the win.

"Where did we turn it around? Obviously, that bowling performance, because we could easily have fallen asleep in the field and then they would have gotten away from us in a big way," Conrad said. "As for KG - that's why he's the superstar. He knew we had one chance at it."

Rabada, however, humbly deflected the praise when asked about his stature in South African cricket.

“I don’t see myself as a star,” he insisted, despite being fourth on South Africa’s all-time wicket-takers list and boasting the best strike rate among bowlers with over 200 Test wickets. "I see myself as someone who's willing to give my blood for this team and continue working hard and improving. That's me as a cricketer, always wanting to improve and playing for the badge with a lot of pride."

"I've been working extremely hard, and those second-innings spells, those are the ones that count more, when you're a bit tired. You could be behind the game, or you could be ahead of the game. This time, we're behind the game. But I think it was just about staying calm and looking at what's in front of us. That's the way I see myself."

The right-arm pacer emphasised the camaraderie and shared history within the squad. “It’s like playing with a bunch of mates,” he said.

That’s not just metaphorical. Rabada, Wiaan Mulder, and Ryan Rickelton all attended the same school in Johannesburg, while Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham hail from the same institution in Cape Town.

Rabada and Temba Bavuma have shared the domestic stage since Rabada’s debut, and he and Aiden Markram were part of the under-19 team that won the World Cup in 2014.

Lungi Ngidi, who was slated for that squad before injury struck, also played a crucial role in the WTC final.

While Rabada claimed the first three wickets of Australia’s second innings, it was Ngidi who rattled the middle order with a nine-over spell that yielded three wickets and redeemed his lackluster first-innings performance.

Conrad had backed Ngidi for his “bounce, seam, and swing movement,” and the pacer delivered when it mattered most.

When asked about Ngidi’s poor opening day, Rabada offered support rather than critique. “I told him to have a steak, a milkshake, and watch a movie,” he chuckled. “He did exactly that—and came back.”

This bond among teammates, forged over years of growing up in the public eye, has matured into a formidable Test unit. With eight consecutive Test victories and two more expected against Zimbabwe, South Africa is on track for a record 10-match winning streak. Most importantly, they have clinched their first global trophy with the word “world” in it.

Even as the lure of league cricket looms large, Rabada represents a core group of players who remain deeply committed to the national cause.

"I'll never forget this in my life. None of the boys will forget this in their lives. Playing against Australia, they're a well-accustomed team, a bit of an ageing team, with all due respect. Some of those guys were playing when we were still in high school," he said. "So this is special, special, special. It hasn't sunk in yet. I can't really describe."