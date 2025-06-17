Veteran all-rounder faces ban on leaving Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounders Shakib Al Hasan (left) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz share a smile during training in Rawalpindi on August 28, 2024. — AFP

DHAKA: A court in Dhaka has imposed a travel ban on veteran Bangladesh all-rounder and former lawmaker Shakib Al Hasan, along with 15 others, amid an ongoing investigation into large-scale corruption allegations, Bangladeshi media reported on Monday.

According to a report, the travel restriction was ordered by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Zakir Hossain, following petitions filed by the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The ACC alleges that Shakib and the co-accused amassed illicit wealth and carried out suspicious stock market transactions worth nearly Tk 8.97 crore and Tk 4.48 crore, violating microcredit and stock market regulations.

The ACC’s petitions, filed by Assistant Director Sajjad Hossain and Deputy Director Md Rokonuzzaman, argued that the travel restrictions are necessary to prevent the accused from leaving the country during the investigation.

The 38-year-old has not played professional cricket since appearing for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in May.

He last represented Bangladesh in a Test series against India in October 2024.

Earlier this year, Shakib also faced an arrest warrant issued by a Dhaka court in connection with a cheque fraud case.

The travel ban will remain in place until further notice while the ACC continues its investigation.

Once regarded as Bangladesh’s greatest all-rounder, Shakib has also had a notable political career, having served as a lawmaker for the Awami League, the party formerly led by Sheikh Hasina, who was ousted from power in a student-led uprising last year.

Shakib’s future in cricket now appeared uncertain amid the legal troubles. He has played 71 Tests, 247 ODIs, and 129 T20Is for Bangladesh, amassing over 700 wickets and more than 13,000 international runs.