Veteran England star predicts Shubman Gill will be India’s next great captain

An undated picture of Indian cricket team's new Test captain Shubman Gill. — BCCI

LEEDS: England’s wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler on Tuesday backed India’s Shubman Gill to thrive as the national team’s new Test captain, describing his leadership style as an impressive blend of Virat Kohli’s fierce intensity and Rohit Sharma’s composed calmness.

Speaking to a podcast with former England fast bowler Stuart Broad, Buttler reflected on Gill’s qualities both as a player and a leader.

“He’s a really impressive player and an impressive young man. He’s pretty calm and measured when he speaks, but on the field, he has that fight and passion.

I think he’ll be a mix of Kohli and Rohit — combining Kohli’s aggression and Rohit’s cool, calm approach. From my time knowing Shubman, I feel he’ll be right in the middle, but very much his own man,” Buttler said.

Buttler praised Kohli for transforming India into a fiercely competitive unit and lauded Rohit for his collected leadership style. He believed Gill has the potential to absorb the best from both.

“He talked about compartmentalising batting and captaining — so when he’s batting, he just wants to be a batter. When you’re captain of the Indian cricket team, you need to separate those roles and have good people around you,” Buttler explained.

Buttler also highlighted the staggering level of stardom that comes with the job.

“I don’t think we can quite comprehend how big a star an Indian Test captain is. They say he’s the third or fourth-most influential person in India, after the Prime Minister. So it’s a massive responsibility,” he said.

He added that Gill, often seen as Indian cricket’s 'prince' in the narrative spun by fans and media, now stepped into a role once held by legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

“Those are huge shoes to fill, but he’s the coming man. He’s captained two IPL seasons already, which is high pressure, but this is another level. I’m excited to see how he handles it,” Buttler concluded.

Gill will lead India in the upcoming five-Test home series against England later this year, marking a new chapter for both the player and the team as they look to build on the legacy of Kohli and Rohit.

Gill became the fifth-youngest cricketer to captain India in Tests, behind legends like Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Although he lacks Test captaincy experience, Gill has shown leadership potential in the IPL, having led Gujarat Titans to the playoffs in his second season in charge.

With 32 Test matches under his belt since debuting in Australia in 2020-21, Gill has scored 1,893 runs at an average of 35.05. However, his away average of 27.53 indicates a potential challenge ahead in English conditions.

This series will mark Gill’s first full Test tour of England, although he has featured in the WTC finals in 2021 and 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Test series between England and India is set to begin at Headingley, Leeds on June 20. The remaining matches are scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Lord's, Old Trafford, and The Oval.