Netherlands stun Nepal in record-breaking triple super over clash

Netherlands batters celebrate a nail-biting victory in the third Super Over of the Tri-Series T20I against Nepal at Titwood, Glasgow, on June 16, 2025. — X/@JitendraKumar41

GLASGOW: The Netherlands beat Nepal in a thriller by two wickets after an unprecedented three super overs in the Scotland T20I Tri-Series clash at Titwood, Glasgow, on Monday.

The contest saw both teams locked in a fierce battle that showcased the unpredictability and excitement of T20 cricket at its best.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a competitive total of 152/7 in their 20 overs.

Vikramjit Singh laid the foundation with a 29-ball 30, while Teja Nidamanuru top-scored with 35 off 37 balls. Saqib Zulfiqar added quick runs with a brisk 25 off just 12 deliveries.

For Nepal, leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/26 in his four-over quota, while Nandan Yadav chipped in with two wickets.

In reply, Nepal had a shaky start, losing two quick wickets in the second over. However, Kushal Bhurtel (34 off 23) and skipper Rohit Paudel (48 off 35) revived the innings with an aggressive 43-run stand.

Despite a middle-order collapse, a late cameo from Nandan Yadav — scoring 12 off just four balls — saw Nepal level the scores at 152/8 in 20 overs, forcing the first Super Over.

What followed was pure drama. In the first Super Over, Nepal, powered by Bhurtel’s explosive five-ball 18, set the Dutch a target of 20.

Max O’Dowd held his nerve for the Netherlands, smashing a four and a six off the last two deliveries to tie the scores again and push the match into a second super over.

The tension escalated further. Batting first in the second super over, the Netherlands hammered 17 runs, thanks to Scott Edwards’ six-ball 16.

Nepal responded strongly as Paudel launched the first ball for a six and Dipendra Singh Airee kept his side alive by smashing another six when six were needed off the penultimate ball, dragging the match into a historic third Super Over — a first in men’s international cricket.

With history made, the final showdown proved decisive. Off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet turned the game with a match-winning over, taking two crucial wickets and restricting Nepal to zero.

In reply, Michael Levitt finished it in style, sending the first ball sailing over the ropes for six, sealing a nerve-wracking win for the Dutch side.

The result etched both teams into the record books as the first to play out a T20I with three Super Overs.