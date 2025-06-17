New Zealand captain Sophie Devine announces retirement

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine poses with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup trophy after winning the final against South Africa in Dubai on October 20, 2024. — ICC

AUCKLAND: New Zealand women’s cricket team captain Sophie Devine on Tuesday announced that she will retire from One Day International (ODI) cricket at the conclusion of the ICC Women’s World Cup later this year.

The 35-year-old confirmed that while she is stepping away from the 50-over format, she will remain available for T20 International (T20I) cricket under a casual playing arrangement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

However she will not be part of the centrally contracted players list which is set to be announced soon.

Devine will continue to lead the White Ferns during the World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka and a new ODI captain will be appointed ahead of New Zealand’s home summer.

One of the world’s premier all-rounders, Devine has enjoyed an illustrious 19-year ODI career, having made her debut as a 17-year-old in 2006.

She is New Zealand’s second-most capped women’s ODI player, behind Suzie Bates, and ranks fourth on the country’s all-time women’s ODI run-scorers list.

Devine has scored eight ODI centuries, the second-most for New Zealand after Bates and sits second on the list of New Zealand women’s all-time ODI wicket-takers, alongside Lea Tahuhu as the only players with more than 100 wickets.

Speaking about her decision, Devine said she felt it was the right time to begin stepping away from the format.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away. I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still contribute to the White Ferns,” she said.

“It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

“I’m really excited by where this young group is going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months.”

Head of Women’s High Performance Liz Green said NZC fully supports Devine’s decision.

“Sophie has given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage of her career,” Green said.

“We’re pleased to have reached an agreement that allows her to stay involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, while creating an opportunity for another player to receive a full contract.”

NZC Chief Executive Scott Weenink praised Devine’s immense contribution to New Zealand cricket.

“Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns. Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the team environment,” Weenink said.

“Her legacy as one of the game’s greatest all-rounders and her commitment to nurturing the next generation makes this a positive step for both her and the White Ferns.”