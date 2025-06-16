WATCH: ICC chairman trolled for repeated cameos in WTC final highlights promo

ICC chairman Jay Shah repeatedly appears in the World Test Championship (WTC) final highlight video, drawing criticism and trolling from fans on social media. — Screengrab

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday shared a short highlight video of memorable moments from the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final played between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on its social media platforms — but the clip faced backlash and trolling from fans.

The ICC released a 45-second commemorative video of the WTC final which, surprisingly, repeatedly showed the ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Rather than focusing on memorable moments from the match itself, the short video highlighted various moments featuring the ICC chairman during the final.

In the 45-second WTC final video, Shah appeared a total of 11 times — from his entry into the ground to presenting the ICC Test Mace to the winning team at the closing ceremony.

As soon as the video was released, fans heavily criticised the ICC in the comment section and trolled them.

A user named Vinod wrote, “This is a Jay Shah PR video with a cricket match happening in the background.”

The facebook page ‘What Cricket’ shared stats from the video, pointing out that the winning captain Temba Bavuma appeared only five times, Aiden Markram twice, but Jay Shah was shown 11 times. They jokingly said, "Player of the Match award goes to Jay Shah."

A user named Sohail Ghani wrote, “How can an administrator get more screen time than captains and star performers? This looks more like a Jay Shah highlights reel.”

Khan Muhammad commented, “This is not a promotion of the WTC, it’s a promotion video for Jay Shah.”

Rahul Kulkarni questioned the ICC, “Why is Jay Shah shown repeatedly in this video?”

Suren Sharma wrote, “This video is specially edited for Jay Shah.”

Basit Subhani expressed his anger, asking, “Was Jai Shah South Africa’s coach that he is shown in every other frame here? This is highly unprofessional.” He even demanded Jay Shah’s resignation.

For the unversed, South Africa made history as they won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by beating defending champions Australia by five wickets here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The title victory marked their first since 1998, when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, then known as the Knockout Trophy.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.