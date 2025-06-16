‘I make a fool of myself,’ says Lando Norris about Oscar Piastri's crash

McLaren's Lando Norris ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 12, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: McLaren driver Lando Norris said that ‘he made a fool of himself’ following a crash with teammate Oscar Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Canadian GP was won by Great Britain's George Russell from pole position, while Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished second.

Norris collided with his McLaren teammate Piastri with three laps left and retired, while the latter extended his championship lead, adding 22 points after finishing fourth.

Norris said ‘Sorry’ on the radio after retiring from the race.

"All my bad. All my fault. Stupid from me," he added.

Norris, talking after the race said that it was too much of a risk.

"I should never have gone for it, it's my complete hindsight thing. I thought he was starting to drift a little bit to the right, so there was an opportunity to go the left. Way too much risk, especially on my teammate. Happy nothing happened to him, and I paid the price for my mistake," Norris said.

The British driver said that ‘he made a fool of himself’ and he felt bad for the crash.

"I do, because our rule, number one is to not make contact with my teammate, and that's what I did. McLaren is my family, I race for them. Every single weekend, I try and do well for them, more than I often try and do well for myself,” Norris said

“So when I let them down like this, and when I make a fool of myself in a moment like today, yeah, I have a lot of regret in something like that.

"I'm not proud of that, and I feel bad and I feel like I let down my team. And that's always the worst feeling. Of course, I only really need to apologize to all of them and Oscar as well."

The collision caused the race to finish under the safety car, with Piastri sustaining no obvious damage to his vehicle.

Norris said that he had sought out Piastri after the race to apologise personally.