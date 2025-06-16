Major blow to Bangladesh ahead of first Test against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz (third from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates on the fourth day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on April 23, 2025. — AFP

GALLE: Bangladesh cricket team’s all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is likely to miss the first Test against Sri Lanka due to fever and weakness, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, Miraz has recovered from the infection but still has a fever and is experiencing weakness, and he remains under doctors’ supervision.

Although his medical reports are clear, due to weakness and fever Miraz did not take part in Bangladesh’s practice session in Galle on Monday ahead of the Test.

Speaking to reporters in Galle on Monday, Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto admitted that Miraz’s possible absence could disrupt their team balance.

“Miraz’s condition is better than before but he is still under observation. A lot depends on him for tomorrow’s combination because, to be honest, he is still not well. His health is improving but his availability will decide how we shape the playing XI,” Shanto said.

The Bangladesh skipper stressed the importance of starting the new ICC World Test Championship (2025–27) cycle strongly, adding that past successes in Sri Lanka could boost their confidence.

“It is very important to start the WTC on a positive note. We had good preparation back home and I hope we can start well. We have good memories in Sri Lanka, which will help, but every series is a fresh start.

"The top order has to provide a solid foundation. We have a balanced squad, so it’s a great opportunity to achieve something special here,” Shanto said.

He acknowledged the challenge posed by Sri Lankan spinners at Galle but pointed out that batting-friendly conditions usually prevail during the first two to three days of a Test at the venue.

“Batting against spin here is challenging but there are runs to be had early on. We want to capitalise on that. I am happy with the squad — it’s balanced with options in both batting and bowling, and we can pick the best XI based on conditions. We just have to execute our plans well,” he concluded.

The two-match Test series, scheduled to be played in Galle and Colombo from June 17 to 29 will formally kick off both sides’ World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

Notably, this is Sri Lanka’s only home series scheduled until mid-2026, while it is also Bangladesh’s only series of the next WTC cycle.

The Tigers’ only other Test series is against Ireland, which is not part of the WTC.

Following the red-ball assignment, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play a three-match each ODI and T20I series.

The three ODIs are all day-night matches and will take place in Khettarama and Pallekele from July 2 to 8.

The three-match T20I series will then take place in Pallekele, Dambulla and Khettarama from July 10 to 16.

Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka Tests: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed.



