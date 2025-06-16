‘I know how to beat Ilia Topuria’, says Paddy Pimblett

An undated photo of English MMA fighter Paddy Pimblett (Right) and Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria. — Instagram

English professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Paddy Pimblett on Sunday claimed that ‘he knows the formula of beating Ilia Topuria’.

Topuria is set to begin a new chapter in the UFC lightweight division, the 28-year-old is heading towards 155 pounds at a rapid pace after a short featherweight title reign.

Topuria, who captured the featherweight title from Alexander Volkanovski, vacated it to move up to the lightweight division.

He is undefeated in the featherweight division, holding a record of 8-0, and has been given a title shot in the lightweight division where he will fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28.

Meanwhile, Pimblett, who stopped Michael Chandler in the fourth round at UFC 314 in Miami in April, claimed that he knows how to beat Topuria.

“I know I’d beat him. Funny cuz I get laughed at for it. But I know I beat him. We’ve already talked about gameplans to beat him. And I know how to beat him. No one goes for his weaknesses when they fight. Everyone just decides to have a boxing match with him,” Pimblett said.

“I’m not going to come out and have a boxing match with him. I’m going to beat him with my all-around MMA game.As I said, I know I’d beat him up. And I reckon I’d proper hurt him and just shut everyone up even more, like I love to do,” he added.

Topuria has also called Pimblett a ‘hypocrite’ recently and said that if he could choose a fight he would fight the latter because he ‘hates him’.