Sri Lanka captain de Silva regrets missing WTC final at Lord’s

GALLE: Sri Lankan cricket team captain Dhananjaya de Silva on Monday expressed regret over not being able to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

The new cycle of the WTC will begin on Tuesday, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh facing off at the Galle International Stadium.

Speaking to a press conference ahead of match, he stated that if his team had won three out of their last four Test matches, they would have been playing the final against South Africa at Lord’s.

The 33-year-old said they had a strong chance to play the final at Lord’s but unfortunately missed the opportunity.

“We had a big chance to reach the final but unfortunately we couldn’t do it. Even yesterday, when I spoke to the boys, I reminded them where we could have been (at Lord’s this week) and where we ended up,” de Silva said.

The Sri Lankan captain expressed hope for a strong performance in the new WTC cycle and reaffirmed his determination to reach the final this time around.

“As we start a new cycle, we know we must win our home series and pick up all possible points. It’s a great opportunity to begin this cycle with a home series,” he added.

De Silva made it clear that it is the players’ responsibility to perform and that no one can be blamed for failing to qualify for the final.

He stressed that the team will aim to avoid repeating past mistakes.

“Our job as professionals is to adapt to any situation. We have to play in the conditions we are given — we can’t blame anyone. Last year we got a few Tests, but this year we didn’t, and that’s not in our control,” he concluded.