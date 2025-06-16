Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua’s potential opponent

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has named 25-year-old American knockout artist Jared Anderson as the potential comeback opponent for his client Anthony Joshua’s comeback fight following his elbow surgery.

Joshua, who is eying a comeback in December 2025, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

The British boxer was planning to make a comeback in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans. Now following his successful elbow injury, he is looking for a contender for his next fight.

Speaking in an interview, promoter Hearn named some potential comeback opponents for Joshua, including 25-year-old American knockout artist Jared Anderson.

“Yeah Dillian Whyte was probably the front runner, to be honest, but now it looks like he’s gonna fight Moses so that was a curveball. Jared Anderson has been mentioned. Obviously, Deontay Wilder is back soon. I think ‘AJ’ would have been out the ring just over a year by the time he steps back in the ring, he will be coming off surgery,” Hearn said.

“I don’t think Fury is going to be ready to fight around that time anyway. I expect it will be someone who is going to gear him up for a really big fight in 2026 and probably 2026 will be his last year in the sport,” he added.

Anderson started off his boxing career brilliantly with 16 wins, 14 by KO, but then he was stopped by Martin Bakole inside five rounds in August last year. In February 2025, the former made a comeback with a points win over Marios Kollias.