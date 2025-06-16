Pakistan face new challenges in ICC World Test Championship cycle

An undated picture of Pakistan test cricketers. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan’s challenges have increased for the new cycle of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), with new hurdles also emerging.

Over the next two years, Pakistan will play six Test series, both home and away, comprising a total of 13 Test matches.

During this period, Pakistan will not play any Test series against two of the biggest Test-playing nations — Australia and India.

The last time Pakistan and India played a Test series was in 2007. Pakistan also has no Tests scheduled against Afghanistan or Ireland.

From 2025 to 2027, Pakistan will play a three-Test series against England, while the remaining five series will each consist of two Tests.

Since the introduction of the WTC, the Pakistan team has consistently faced difficulties and has yet to reach a final.

In the most recent cycle, Pakistan finished ninth and last, winning only five out of 14 Tests and losing nine.

Pakistan is currently implementing a policy of forming specialised squads for each of the three formats.

However, the biggest challenge now is to announce a captain and head coach for the Test format.

Pakistan’s next Test series will be at home against South Africa in four and a half months. In March next year, Pakistan will tour Bangladesh for two Tests.

In July 2026, Pakistan will play two Tests in the West Indies, followed by a three-Test series in England in August and September.

In November 2026, Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan for a two-Test series, and in March 2027, New Zealand will play two Tests in Pakistan.

The 2025–27 edition of the WTC will begin on June 17, just two days after the 2025 final, with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh facing off in Galle.