MLB: Andy Pages homer helps Dodgers down Giants

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (left) celebrates with center fielder Andy Pages in a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Andy Pages delivered with a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers eased past the San Francisco Giants 5-4 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

The Dodgers were trailing by a run before scoring three runs in the fifth. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts singled off Joey Lucchesi to open the inning. They moved to second and third with a Freddie Freeman ground out.

San Francisco brought in former closer Ryan Walker, who struck out Teoscar Hernandez for the second out, however, Pages drove a slider to left-center to make it 5-3 Dodgers.

Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss for the Giants.

Ohtani opened the scoring for the Dodgers in the first when he led off with a single up the middle. Freeman singled to second with one out and Hernandez walked to load the bases. Pages hit a sacrifice fly that permitted Ohtani to score from third for a 1-0 lead.

Tommy Edman made it 2-0 with a two-out home run in the second.

The Giants rallied with a two-out rally in the fourth. Mike Yastrzemski singled to right. Christian Koss singled up the middle to score Yastrzemski and cut the Dodgers lead to 2-1.

Jung Hoo Lee hit a clutch triple just inside the right field line, with Porter and Koss already on the bases to make it 3-2 for the Giants.

Dustin May (4-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three in six innings he pitched.

Tanner Scott struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.