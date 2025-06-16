MLB: Andy Pages homer helps Dodgers down Giants

Dodgers were trailing by one run before scoring three runs in fifth

June 16, 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (left) celebrates with center fielder Andy Pages in a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Andy Pages delivered with a three-run homer as the Los Angeles Dodgers eased past the San Francisco Giants 5-4 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

The Dodgers were trailing by a run before scoring three runs in the fifth. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts singled off Joey Lucchesi to open the inning. They moved to second and third with a Freddie Freeman ground out.

San Francisco brought in former closer Ryan Walker, who struck out Teoscar Hernandez for the second out, however, Pages drove a slider to left-center to make it 5-3 Dodgers.

Lucchesi (0-1) took the loss for the Giants.

Ohtani opened the scoring for the Dodgers in the first when he led off with a single up the middle. Freeman singled to second with one out and Hernandez walked to load the bases. Pages hit a sacrifice fly that permitted Ohtani to score from third for a 1-0 lead.

Tommy Edman made it 2-0 with a two-out home run in the second.

The Giants rallied with a two-out rally in the fourth. Mike Yastrzemski singled to right. Christian Koss singled up the middle to score Yastrzemski and cut the Dodgers lead to 2-1. 

Jung Hoo Lee hit a clutch triple just inside the right field line, with Porter and Koss already on the bases to make it 3-2 for the Giants.

Dustin May (4-4) allowed three earned runs on six hits, walked four and struck out three in six innings he pitched.

Tanner Scott struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 13th save.

