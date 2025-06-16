Aaqib Javed clears air on Babar Azam’s T20 future

Pakistan head coach Aqib Javed during press conference on the eve of second Test against West Indies in Multan on January 24, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Director of the national high-performance centre Aaqib Javed on Monday dismissed reports of Babar Azam being given a complete break from the T20 team, clarifying that any player including Babar can return to the squad based on performance.

Speaking at a press conference at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, Aaqib made it clear that the doors of the team are open for all cricketers, including Babar.

“Whether it’s Babar or any other player, the game is open to everyone. If Babar or anyone else performs well, they will earn their place, and anyone can move up through performance,” he said.

Aaqib further stated that players themselves know which formats suit them best and they face many challenges ahead.

“Players are aware of which format they fit into. There are numerous challenges for them, and they must be prepared to face them,” he added.

Expressing hope for Pakistan’s good performance in the current cycle of the ICC World Test championship, Aaqib said he is confident about Pakistan’s chances this time.

“If the process continues, Pakistan has very good prospects in this Test championship cycle. We will see Pakistan in a strong position,” he said.

He claimed that there would be noticeable improvements in cricket results within six months.

“In six months, there will be visible improvement and change at every level. We will see changes in the system and among male and female cricketers.

"Just like in the past, we will bring development back into the academies. We are setting up a biomechanics lab in the academy and upgrading all facilities,” he explained.

Aaqib also announced that white-ball and red-ball training camps will be held in July, which will help prepare for the Test series against South Africa.

“Coach Mike Hesson feels the need to work with this larger group. A white-ball camp will also be held in July, so white-ball cricketers are included in this larger camp.

"After the larger group, we will have separate camps for white-ball and red-ball formats. The red-ball camp will help us in the series against South Africa,” he said.

The former fast bowler also revealed that a women’s high-performance centre will be established at the Karachi academy, while other training centres will cater to various categories of players in different cities.

“There will be a women’s high-performance centre at the Karachi academy. The Sialkot academy will focus on Under-13 players, Faisalabad on Under-17, and Multan on Under-19. The National Cricket Academy will work with national-level players,” he concluded.