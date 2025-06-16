NBA: Grizzlies trade Desmond Bane to Magic in blockbuster deal

An undated photo of Orlando Magic's guard Desmond Bane. — Instagram/_dbane1

Orlando Magic on Sunady acquired Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in a blockbuster deal to strengthen their shooting and scoring.

As a trade-off, Memphis will get guards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman welcomed Bane in a statement released.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Desmond to the Orlando Magic family,” Weltman said.

“Over his five years in the NBA, Desmond has distinguished himself as one of the elite guards in our league, and we look forward to his shooting, IQ and wide-ranging skill set in helping our team take a step forward," he added.

Bane, 26, who spent five seasons with the Grizzlies was the No. 30 overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft. He averages 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 29.6 minutes per game in his career.

His performances in the 2024-25 season were impressive, with 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He shot 39.2 percent from 3-point-territory.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard, Bane’s numbers were affected by injury troubles in the past three seasons, limiting his games to just 58 in 2022-23, followed by seasons with 42 and 69 games.

Bane had signed a five-year, $197.2 million contract extension with the Grizzlies in July of 2023 and is under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Caldwell-Pope, who will be representing Memphis from now onwards was a regular starter for Orlando this season, averaging 8.7 points on 44 per cent shooting.

Meanwhile, Anthony, in his fifth pro season, averaged 9.4 points but was not given a proper role.