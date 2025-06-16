Pakistan’s squash player Sehrish Ali clinches gold at US Virginia Circuit

Undated picture of Pakistan women squash player Sehrish Ali. — Reporter

VIRGINIA: Pakistan’s rising squash star Sehrish Ali has added yet another feather to her cap by winning a gold medal at the US Virginia Gold Circuit on Monday.

In an intense final, Sehrish defeated her sister Mahnoor Ali in a thrilling five-game match to secure the title.

The final scoreline was 3-2 in Sehrish’s favor, with individual game scores of 12-10, 11-13, 11-8, 8-11, and 8-11.

While Sehrish took home the gold medal, her sister Mahnoor earned the silver, marking a proud moment for both the family and Pakistan squash.

It is worth mentioning that this victory marks Sehrish’s third consecutive gold medal and the 18th gold medal of her career overall, highlighting her consistent performance and dominance on the squash circuit.

For the unversed, just last month, Sehrish also won the USA Junior Women’s Gold Squash Championship.

In that remarkable final, held in New York, Sehrish defeated her sister and top seed Mahnoor Ali in straight sets (3-0) in the Girls Under-15 category of the marquee event.

Mahnoor had earlier cruised past Helles Sweet of the USA with a 3-0 victory in the semi-final, while Sehrish secured her place in the final after overcoming Julie Yee 3-1 in a competitive match.

Previously, the talented sisters impressed the global squash community with their performances at the Australian Junior Women’s Squash Championship in Melbourne.

Mahnoor clinched the gold medal in the Under-13 event, Sehrish took silver in the Under-15 final, and their eldest sister, Mehwish Ali, brought home gold in the Under-17 category.