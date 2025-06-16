MLB: Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to Giants

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

Major League Baseball (MLB) team Boston Red Sox traded three-time All-Star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a surprising deal on Sunday.

The blockbuster deal included right-hander Jordan Hicks and left-hander Kyle Harrison going to Boston. The Red Sox also acquired Jose Bello and James Tibbs III in the trade.

The 28-year-old Devers had 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 73 games and was hitting .272 this season.

However, his relationship with the team management was not smooth, first, he refused to move to designated hitter after the Red Sox signed Gold Glove third baseman Alex Bregman in the offseason, then declined to play first base following the season-ending injury to Triston Casas on May 2.

Devers, who debuted for the Red Sox in 2017 at the age of 20 signed a 10-year, $313.5 million extension in January 2023. The Giants will reportedly pay the rest of the contract that runs through 2033.

The two-time Silver Slugger, who spent nine seasons with the Red Sox, hit .279/.349/.510 with 215 home runs and 696 RBIs in 1,053 games.

Devers, who now joins the likes of Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, will compete against his former team soon as the Red Sox visit the National League West-contending Giants for a three-game series starting on Friday.

Giants manager Bob Melvin termed the trade as much needed.

“This is something we really needed. To get a guy like Devers — a power left-handed bat who can go the other way — it fits us perfectly.”