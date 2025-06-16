Jason Gillespie backs THIS batter to shape Pakistan’s white-ball future

Saim Ayub (R) and teammate Mohammad Haris run between the wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — AFP

Former Pakistan red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has praised Mohammad Haris, describing him as a crucial asset for Pakistan’s white-ball future under new head coach Mike Hesson.

During a recent interview, Gillespie highlighted Haris’ energetic and upbeat personality, calling him the kind of player Pakistan needs in the shorter format and expressed delight over his selection in the national squad.

“I was particularly excited about the selection of Mohammad Haris. I think he is the type of character and personality that the Pakistan team needs. Someone who’s very much an upbeat character, he’s busy, he’s energetic—that’s what Pakistan needs in the short-format space. I was really pleased when that selection was made,” Gillespie said.

However, the former Australian pacer also offered a word of caution, urging both Haris and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to stay patient through the ups and downs of a young player’s journey.

“He’s a young player. He’s gonna have some really good periods and maybe some not-so-good periods, but I think if there’s patience with guys like that, he will repay that patience in spades,” he stated.

Haris has certainly validated that faith with his recent performances. After being given a consistent run by Mike Hesson, the right-hander has impressed with his fearless approach and powerful stroke play.

Despite stiff competition from the likes of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman, Haris has cemented his place at number three in the batting order.

In the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Haris made a strong statement, amassing 179 runs at an impressive strike rate. His standout performance came in the final T20I, where he smashed an unbeaten 107 to guide Pakistan to a series-clinching victory over the hosts.

For the unversed, Pakistan is likely to face Bangladesh again in a three-match T20I series in July, as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), although an official confirmation is still awaited.

After that, the Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green are scheduled to tour the USA in August for a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.