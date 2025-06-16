Yorkshire sign Abdullah Shafique for County Championship, Vitality Blast

Abdullah Shafique bats during game one of the Men's One Day International series between Australia and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 04, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. — AFP

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed the signing of Pakistan international Abdullah Shafique as an overseas player for the ongoing season.

The top-order batter is set to join the Yorkshire squad next week and will be available for selection in the upcoming two Rothesay County Championship matches against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge and against Surrey at York.

Shafique will also remain with the team for the remainder of the Vitality Blast group stage, featuring in the final four fixtures of the campaign.

A technically accomplished and elegant batter, the 25-year-old has already notched up five Test centuries in just 22 appearances for Pakistan. His addition is expected to significantly strengthen Yorkshire’s batting lineup.

Shafique heads to England following an impressive campaign in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he amassed 390 runs at an average of 32. His crucial 41-run knock in the final played a pivotal role in Lahore Qalandars’ title win last month.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Yorkshire, Abdullah Shafique shared his thoughts on the opportunity.

“I’m immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire and I’m eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire.

“Headingley is a venue I’ve always wanted to play at and I’m excited to experience a Roses fixture which I’ve already heard will have an incredible atmosphere!

“There is so much history at this Club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team.”

Yorkshire Men’s Head Coach Anthony McGrath expressed his excitement over the signing of Abdullah Shafique.

“Abdullah is another technically gifted, all format player that we are delighted has signed with us.

“He has a tremendous skillset and has scored big runs at the highest level of the game.

“This is a really positive signing for us that will strengthen us greatly. We’re all looking forward to Abdullah joining up with the squad next week.”