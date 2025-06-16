Jason Gillespie reacts to Mike Hesson's appointment as Pakistan head coach

Pakistan coach Jason Gillespie looks on during Pakistan net practice ahead of the First Test Match at Multan Cricket Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Multan, Pakistan. - AFP

Former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has opened up about the appointment of Mike Hesson as the new head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball team, offering his full support and sharing insights from his own time with the national side.

In a recent interview on a local sports platform, Gillespie acknowledged the surprise around Hesson’s appointment but emphasised the unique opportunity the role offers.

“There are always surprises in the world,” Gillespie said. “Speaking from my own experience, you sometimes ask yourself — why make such a move? But the chance to work with Pakistan's players is a fantastic opportunity for any coach.”

Reflecting on his own tenure, the former Australian pacer said his departure had its reasons, which were already publicly known, but he fully understood why Hesson accepted the role.

“There were reasons I moved on, and that’s well-documented. But from a coaching perspective, it’s a pure challenge. It’s a chance to test yourself, to help players grow and a team evolve — I absolutely see why Mike Hesson took the opportunity.”

Gillespie, who coached Pakistan’s red-ball side briefly, had high praise for the national players, describing them as enthusiastic and willing learners.

“The players are very coachable. They listen, they’re respectful, and they were an absolute pleasure to work with. They just want to improve and get better — that’s what made working with them so enjoyable. That’s what attracted me to the role in the first place — the opportunity to work with incredibly talented cricketers and great individuals,” he stated.

Despite not having spoken to Hesson recently, Gillespie said he has known the New Zealander for many years.

“No, I haven’t been in contact with Mike, but I know him. We spent time together years ago when I was coaching in Zimbabwe. He’s a wonderful person and a fantastic appointment for Pakistan cricket. If he's allowed to do his job without unnecessary interference, I believe he’ll bring success to the team.”

As a final piece of advice, Gillespie urged Hesson to embrace the journey and enjoy the ride.

“Just enjoy the experience. He’ll absolutely love working with the players and coaching staff. It’ll be fun and incredibly rewarding. The players are eager to learn and committed to improving — he’ll have a great time.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan team has entered a new era under head coach Mike Hesson and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, beginning with a dominant 3-0 home series win over Bangladesh in Lahore earlier this month.

For those unaware, Pakistan is likely to face Bangladesh again in a three-match T20I series in July, as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), although an official confirmation is still awaited.

After that, the Salman Ali Agha-led Men in Green are scheduled to tour the USA in August for a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies.