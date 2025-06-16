'Mike should be okay': says former Australian pacer over Aaqib Javed’s influence

Pakistan's newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson during a recent interview on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast episode # 62 in Lahore on June 5, 2025. - PCB

Former Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie has raised concerns about the potential influence of newly appointed Director of High Performance Aaqib Javed on the functioning of the coaching staff, particularly white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

In a recent interview with a local sports platform, Gillespie was asked whether Aaqib Javed’s involvement could affect what the new coach Mike Hesson wants to implement.

"The short answer is, I don’t know what specific role Mr. Javed has in the organisation. Is he a selector? Is he focused on the High Performance Centre? I don’t have the answers to those questions,” Gillespie responded.

When informed about Javed’s official position as Director of High Performance, Gillespie curtly replied, “Is he a selector?” Upon being told that Javed's role is limited to high performance, he added, “Well then, Mike should be okay.”

The former Australian all-rounder didn’t mince words when asked about the challenges Mike Hesson might face in his new role as Pakistan’s white-ball head coach, highlighting interference as a potential hurdle.

“It’s interference from people who shouldn’t be interfering. It’s as simple as that,” Gillespie said.

“Mike has been named head coach — let him do the job. Trust him. He will have his coaching staff and his players — he should be given the space to work effectively with minimal interference. I’m confident the Pakistan white-ball team can achieve success under his guidance,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced Aaqib Javed’s appointment as Director of High Performance on May 13.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the news via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, calling it a strategic move aimed at strengthening Pakistan's cricketing structure.

“To strengthen our cricket infrastructure, we are pleased to welcome Aqib Javed as the Director of High Performance. His appointment, alongside Mike Hesson as the white-ball head coach, marks a significant step forward in our strategic vision for Pakistan cricket.

“Together, their expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in the development, evolution, and success of our national setup.”

The 52-year-old was a key member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad and brings decades of experience as a player and coach. He previously served as the interim head coach of the national team and also held various coaching roles at domestic and franchise levels.

Javed replaces Nadeem Khan, who stepped down from the position earlier this year. His appointment comes at a time when Pakistan cricket is undergoing a significant transition, with several high-profile changes in the coaching setup in recent months.

For the unversed, Aaqib Javed represented Pakistan in 22 Test matches and 163 One-Day Internationals between 1988 and 1998.