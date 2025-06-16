Babar, Rizwan lead day one of PCB's skills development camp

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Skills Development Camp commenced in Lahore on Monday, with national stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan actively participating in the opening day’s activities.

Held at the LCCA Ground under the supervision of National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches, the camp is divided into three phases.

The first phase features 15 players and focuses on refining skills in fielding, batting, and fitness.

The day began with high-intensity fielding drills, where both Babar and Rizwan led by example.

Batting coach Hanif Malik, along with other NCA coaches, conducted technical batting sessions aimed at improving players’ techniques and shot selection. Gym work and strength training also formed a key part of the day’s schedule.

According to a PCB spokesperson, the camp’s primary objective is to enhance individual skill levels and prepare players for upcoming domestic and international commitments.

The players participating in the first phase include: Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Babar Azam, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Muqeem.

In the afternoon session, the focus shifted to bowling and fielding-specific drills, ensuring a comprehensive workload for all participants.

The second and third phases of the camp are scheduled to begin on June 23 and June 30, respectively, with more players expected to join.

PCB officials stated that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s talent pool by focusing on long-term player development through consistent skill-based training and effective fitness management.